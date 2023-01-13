Pitbull shot after attacking policeman in St Joseph

News

Police shot a pitbull dog after it attacked a police officer during a search of a house in St Joseph on Thursday afternoon.

Officers of the North Central Division went to a house at Cherry Drive, Farm Road, St Joseph, at around 4.10 pm, when the dog, belonging to the owner of the house, attacked a police constable, biting him on his right leg.

Another officer shot the dog which ran away.

Officers searched the area for the dog but could not find it.

The officer was taken to the St Joseph Health Centre where he was treated and discharged.

During the incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested on gang-related enquiries.

The exercise was led by ACP Mystar, Snr Supt Ramphall and Supt Powder with assistance from ASP Ramharrack and Insp Highly.