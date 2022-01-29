Piparo couple charged with ATM fraud

News

Fraud accused Vishnu Banan – Photo courtesy TTPS

A Piparo couple accused of withdrawing $67,800 via ATM transactions from a joint account of two other people have been arrested and charged for the offences.

Vishnu Banan, 30 and his wife, Amelia Banan, 23, were granted bail when they appeared before Justice of the Peace Boodlal Balkaran on Wednesday.

According to a police release, the husband was charged with 34 offences while his wife was charged with two offences. They are scheduled to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on February 22.

Fraud accused Amelia Banan – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police said in January 2020, they received a report from two people that unauthorised withdrawals were made on their joint account between October 31, 2019 and January 10, 2020 via ATM transactions.

Acting Cpl Kissoonsingh of the Southern Division Fraud Squad led investigations which led to the arrest of the two suspects.