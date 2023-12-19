Pioneering Job Career Program Launched By UAE And Saudi Arabia Welcomes Global Talent, Including Caribbean Nations

News Americas, Dubai, UAE, Weds. January 3rd 2024: Vanguard MENA, a prominent private equity firm based in the Middle East, has unveiled the Gulf Career Program following the Global Labor Market Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to generating 250,000 job opportunities for Expo 2030 and an additional one million jobs by that year during the conference.

Recognized by Vanguard MENA’s Managing Partner Jassim Al-Thani as a pivotal catalyst for regional growth, the Gulf Career Program focuses on the dynamic economies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With a global reach extending to 56 countries and a target of 100,000 participants, the program aims to stimulate international career development and attract talent to the vibrant Gulf region. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Economic Vision 2030, it underscores Vanguard MENA’s dedication to driving innovation and progress.

Supported by a substantial $10 million USD fund allocated for its development, the Gulf Career Program will back localized training initiatives, offer financial aid to selected regions, and strengthen its commitment to empowering the entire region. Participants will gain access to e-training platforms, global career seminars, and career mentorship.

Launching registration in stages, the program will progressively debut across diverse regions on www.gulfcareerprogram.com. This rollout encompasses North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and The Caribbean, featuring tailored seminars and interviews. Serving as a vital link connecting global talent with opportunities in the GCC region, the initiative capitalizes on the unique strengths of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its objective is to establish a vibrant ecosystem, enabling professionals worldwide to actively contribute and thrive within the flourishing Gulf economies.

The Caribbean region takes the lead in open registration until February 15th, followed by scheduled regional interviews and career seminars locally hosted from March 12th. Individuals eager to pursue their ideal job and relocate to the Gulf region can register online at www.gulfcareerprogram.com.

About Vanguard MENA

Vanguard LLC (MENA) is a premier private equity firm, recognized for its formidable leadership within the burgeoning Middle Eastern market. With assets under management reaching $124 billion, we are positioned at the forefront of driving growth and innovation in this dynamic region. Operating out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, our strategic presence enhances our ability to capitalize on the high-growth opportunities that the Middle East offers. www.vanguardmena.com