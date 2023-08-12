Pink-eye cases on the rise

News

The Health Ministry said there has been an uptick in cases of conjunctivitis (red/pink eye), as notified through the national surveillance system.

In a release, the ministry said conjunctivitis is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye (the conjunctiva).

Symptoms include redness; irritation; itchiness; production of tears; and clear or yellow discharges that make the eyelids stick together, especially on mornings.

The ministry encouraged people to take the necessary precautions to minimise the spread of the disease. These included avoiding touching the face and eyes; regularly washing hands with soap and water, or using alcohol-based sanitiser; regularly cleaning and sanitising commonly used surfaces in common areas; avoiding close contact with people who display symptoms of conjunctivitis; and staying home from school or work if ill.

The public is advised to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or persistent.