Pierre Welcomes RSS To Saint Lucia, Visits Vieux Fort After Recent Deadly Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has welcomed Regional Security System (RSS) officers he invited to Saint Lucia after a deadly gun violence spike that resulted in seven recent fatalities in separate incidents in Vieux Fort.

And he has also visited the Southern town which was the scene of the multiple murders.

“Given our current situation, I made a decision to request the assistance of the RSS to support the ongoing work of our local law enforcement officers and yesterday evening, I had the opportunity to welcome them to Saint Lucia and thank them for their service,” Pierre wrote Saturday on Facebook.

“To the Government and People of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, thank you for sending some of your best men and women to work with us at this time – One Caribbean,” Pierre, responsible for National Security stated.

In addition, he said he wanted to encourage and express gratitude to the men and women of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The Castries East MP observed that the RSLPF had been called on to redouble its efforts to secure the streets and ensure people could go about their daily lives without fear.

“Let’s continue to support and encourage our police force and work together to create a safe and thriving community for all,” Pierre said.

The Prime Minister described as important, his visit to Vieux Fort to listen to residents and provide support to them and business owners.

“Your strength and perseverance have been inspiring, and I have no doubt that we will come out of this stronger than ever before,” he declared.

“I ask that you support the efforts of the RSLPF and the RSS as they work in the community. Remember, we are in this together, and together, we will overcome any obstacle that comes our way. Stay strong, stay positive, and we will prevail,” Pierre asserted.

