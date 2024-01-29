Pictured: Panorama Savannah Party

News

bpTT Renegades took home the top spot at the Panorama large conventional bands semi-finals on January 28 with their performance of DNA by Mical Teja scoring 282 points. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Pan Trinbago medum and large conventional bands semifinals, better known as the Savannah Party, took place on January 28 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Over 25 bands crossed the stage with their renditions hoping to place in the top spots. Pan lovers came out in the numbers to support their favourite bands. Some flooded the stands of the Savannah to watch the bands perform with others choosing to set up chairs and coolers on the greens to watch bands prepare to take to the stage.

Check out some of the highlights from the day.

A Pan Elders Steel Orchestra member enjoys herself during the band’s performance of Come Out to Play at Panorama medium conventional bands semi-finals at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Merliq Nathaniel, 9, of NGC La Brea Nightingales, hits the right notes during the band’s performance of Nah Leaving at Panorama medium conventional bands semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Crowds gather at the Queen’s Park Savannah with their chairs and coolers as they look on at the steelbands preparing to cross the stage at the Panorama semi-finals. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The NGC La Brea Nightingales Steel Orchestra perform for supporters at the Queen’s Park Savannah on January 28. – Photo by Roger Jacob

RBC Redemption Sounds plays at the Queen’s Park Savannah ahead of the medium and large bands Panorama semi-finals. – Photo by Sydney Joseph

This member from Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra enjoys herself as the band plays Is Thunder during the Pan Trinbago medium and large bands semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Steelbands practised their signature tones in the Queen’s Park Savannah before performing on the main stage on January 28. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Patrons from many corporate companies and party crews swamped the North Stand making themselves comfortable in the energetic atmosphere catching a glimpse of the Pan Trinbago semi-final on January 28. – Photo by Roger Jacob