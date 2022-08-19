Piarco man pleads guilty to cuffing, kicking woman

News

A 26-year-old Piarco man pleaded guilty before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to beating a woman.

A police report said on February 8, the woman was at her home when she and the man had an argument.

The man became enraged and started cuffing and kicking her, injuring her face.

Three days later he returned and during another argument, about a phone charger, he verbally assaulted her. The police report said during this incident she hid from him in the bathroom.

He kicked the bathroom door open and it hit her in the face. He went on to cuff her repeatedly.

The woman reported the incident and after investigations led by WPC Burgess and supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Stanley, and Cpl Edwards, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was granted $40,000 bail with a surety and ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from the victim and not to communicate directly or indirectly with her.

He must also report to the Arouca Police Station weekly.

The matter was adjourned to September 15.