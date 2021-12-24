Photos of the day

News

Little Christopher Babb, received his gift from councillor Joy Benjamin during the Christmas Extravaganza for the children in her electoral district of St barb Chinapoo on Thursday. Photo by Roger

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

With three days before Christmas, shoppers do their final Christmas shopping at The Falls at Westmall Westmoorings on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleNothing beats a big package as a gift for Christmas, as these shoppers on High Street, San F ernando make their way home on Thursday. Photo by Angelo MarcelleChristmas decorated home of the Patrick family of Birchwood Triangle Street in Lowlands Tobago. Photo by David ReidSenior Officers lead by ACP Specialized Operations Mazrudeen Pragg, Head of Municipal Police Senior Superintendent Surenda Sagramsingh and Senior Superintendent Wayne Mohammed, with a team of police officers continue their ‘Safe City’ initiative in the capital city of Port of Spain, on Thursday. Photo by Roger JacobConcillor Joy Benjamin presented gifts and treats to several children during her Christmas Extravaganza for the St Barb’s Chinapoo community, seen her with Abha Phillips, Shaunilla Joseph, Jalaya Brown, Christiano Griffith and Asiyah Griffith. Photo by Roger JacobBusy High Street in San Fernando looked jam packed as shoppers attempted to catch bargains for last minute Christmas gift items on Thursday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle