Photos of the day – November 26

MUST HAVE MY TV: Customers leave PriceSmart in Chaguanas after purchasing flat screen smart TVs during Black Friday sales. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

NEWSDAY photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

SITTING PRETTY: Mercedes Harridan in the Invictus Law Chamber in Port of Spain on Friday after she was called to the Bar as a freshly minted attorney. Harridan did her practical legal training under veteran attorney Ravi Rajcoomar of Invictus Chambers.

JABBED: Edison Bernadine, 67, receives his third ‘booster’ dose of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine from nurse Mikki Applewhite at the Courts Megastore in Aranguez. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

SORROW: Tearful relatives of Prison Officer Trevor Serrette after he was gunned down on Friday in Valencia. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

RIDE ALONG: This boy sits comfortably as he gets a bicycle ride along the Main Road in Chaguanas. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE