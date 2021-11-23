Photos of the day – November 22

News

SOMBRE WAIT: People gather in the carpark of the Forensic Science Centre in St James waiting to identify loved ones murdered recently including on the weekend when at least ten people were killed in the country. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI –

NEWSDAY photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

ON PATROL: Police and soldiers during a joint patrol along Frederick Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

MOUTHFUL: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon eat some chocolate served by Master Chocolatier Michael Laiskonis at the official launch of Culinary Chocolate products at the Hilton Trinidad. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

WORKING WOMAN: Customer service representative Alejandra Briceno adjusts toy Dinosaurs on display at Amit’s Variety Store on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

INCORRECT: These two women seen conversing on Monday in Port of Spain provide ample proof of how NOT to wear a face mask in public especially with the country in its third covid19 wave with infections and deaths on the rise. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –