Photos of the Day: National Flags at half-mast honouring Queen Elizabeth II

The Red House, Port of Spain. – JEFF K MAYERS

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

The massive national flag on FireOne Fireworks Company compound in Macoya. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Treasury Building, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Treasury Building rooftop, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The National Library – NALIS, Port of Spain.Photo by Jeff K Mayers

White Hall, Queen’s Park Savannah West Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

British High Commission on St Clair Road, St Clair. Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

US Embassy of TT, Queen’s Park Savannah Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob