Photos of the Day: May 25, 2022

“King of the Trust” captured in the Wild Fowl Trust, Pointe-a-Pierre – Photo by Josh Ramlogan

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Vendor Gerard Hart uses a spray bottle to keep his mangoes fresh on Henry Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Fallaron Rock, Gulf of Paria, San Fernando – Photo by Amos Knights

Leewards Hurricanes Jahmar Hamilton hits a shot against Windwards Volcanoes during the West Indies Championship at the Queen’s Park Oval, St. Clair on May 25 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Sunset captured by the Port of Spain International Waterfront – Photo by Keon Shaundel Lessey

WASA work crew repairing the water leak along the jogger path near the exit at the Paddock in the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on May 25 – Photo by Roger Jacob

The red howler monkey captured in the Bamboo Cathedral, Chaguaramas. – Photo by Adrian Mohammed

The United States flag was flown at half-mast at the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago on May 25 honouring the victims of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. – Photo by Roger Jacob