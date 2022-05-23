Photos of the Day: May 23, 2022

News

Photographer Kevin Falby captured this leatherback turtle laying eggs while on a tour organized by the Las Cuevas Eco-Friendly Association at the turtle nesting site, Las Cuevas on May 21.

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Cedros Beach. Photo by Damion Laing

Roger Antoine, of Les Coteaux, who has been selling handi-craft items for the past twenty-four years, puts out his products for sale along the Pigeon Point Main Road on Saturday. Photo by David Reid

This photo from Yara Beach was taken on April 24. Photo by Tiffany Mungroo-Singh

Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism Culture and the Arts, along with Wendy McDonald Regional Vice President of Government Relations(Caribbean) for Royal Caribbean International, show the copy of the memorandum of understanding that was signed on Monday at Hilton Trinidad, formalizing the upcoming recruitment campaign ahead of the vacation period. Photo by Roger Jacob

On Sunday evening swimmers competed in the finals at National Aquatic Centre in Couva, for the National Open Long Course Championship. -Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Natalia Eastman of Tobago Select leads the way in girls under 17 4×400 meter relay during the Republic Bank/NAAA Relay Festival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Sunday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A guardian protectively holds the hand of a child in uniform as they walk along the crowded High Street in San Fernando on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Remembering Mom, Andell Sutherland popularly known as Baby Giant, been comforted by relatives, during the funeral service for his mother Marva Sutherland, who was discovered murdered last week at her Diego Martin. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago received a shipment of 43,200 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 paediatric vaccines donated by the Kingdom of Spain today, Monday 23rd May 2022, at the Piarco International Airport. Present at the airport for the arrival of the vaccines were the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and His Excellency Fernando Nogales Álvarez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Trinidad and Tobago; Ms Reita Toussaint, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs; and officials of the Ministry of Health and embassy of Spain.Photo courtesy Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry