Photos of the Day: July 4, 2022

FEED THE FLAMES: A man throws gas on already burning debris in Sea Lots. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

CLEARING THE WAY: A policeman removes burning debris from Nelson Street, Port of Spain after protests over the police-involved killings of three men on the weekend. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

TOWER: Smoke fills the air from burning tyres at the SWMCOL used tyre recycling centre in Sea Lots. The tyres were set by protesters enraged over the weekend killing of three men by police. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

TAKING OFF: A TTPS drone takes flight to aerially monitor the protests in Sea Lots. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A policeman stands guard on Duncan Street in Port of Spain as smoke billows overhead during protests on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

SORROW: Nicole Richards, left, mother of Fabian Richards, and Michelle John, grandmother of Isaiah Roberts, at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Fabian and Isaiah were among three men shot dead by police over the weekend. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

An officer uses a piece of plywood to push burning debris to the side of Nelson Street. -PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Sea Lots residents set fire to debris in their community on Monday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

WARNING: An officer warns some men on Nelson Street at the height of the protests on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

JEERS: People line the Priority Bus Route in Beetham Gardens and jeer workers from the Local Government Ministry who were clearing away burning debris from the route. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Firemen fight the massive fire at the tyre recycling plant at the SWMCOL compound in Sea Lots on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB