Photos of the day: December 22, 2021

Siblings Jadyn 5, and Jayla Golding, 2 smile for a photo at Ginger Breadhouse Decoration at The Falls at Westmall Westmoorings on Wednesday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Indra Gangaram and husband Bunny, pose with their daughters, from left, Suri, Shreya, and Adya, for the camera at The Falls Westmall Westmoorings. – Photo by Ayanna KinsaleThese customers cash for their Christmas items at Wonderful World at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings. – Photo by Ayanna KinsaleA woman braves the rain with her umbrella and shopping bags on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday. – Photo by Angelo MarcelleDo it like this: Coach Ashlee Alonzo demonstrates an exercise as she leads her training session at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium with the TT women’s national under 17 football squad during their targeted football trails. – Photo by Lincoln HolderMarjorie Holder 83 (centre) looks on as volunteers of the Christmas Season initiative Senior Citizen Christmas Clean Up, paints the side of her home, alongside Councillor Nicole Young on Wednesday. – Photo by Sureash CholaiBeautiful. This was the word used by Marjorie Holder 83 (at left) to describe the surprise gift of painting her home on Catherine Road in Belmont on Wednesday, just in time for the Christmas season. Councillor Nicole M. Young (2nd from left) was on hand to lend her support to the initiative alongside her Senior Citizens Christmas Clean Up crew. – Photo by Sureash CholaiMany motorists along with their passengers descended on the mass vaccination site at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Wednesday, joining the growing surge of people who went to be vaccinated this week. – Photo by Sureash CholaiSorting the floral arrangements: A man gentlY removes some of his plants that are on display for sale on Wednesday along the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna. Photo by Angelo MarcelleA young girl waits patiently on her guardian as they focus on purchasing some footwear from a streetside vendor along the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna on Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle