Photos of the Day: December 21, 2021

News

Siblings Josmary Salazar, 5, Arya Rampersad, 1, and Dylan Rampersad 9, all smiles as they enjoy their visit to Trincity Shopping Mall on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Pueblo Family selfie: The Pueblo family was spotted in Trincity Shopping Mall taking a selfie in front the beautiful Christmas decorations on Tuesday. – Photo by Ayanna KinsaleA vendor braved the rain to take out pillows and other stuff out of car to sell at her stall, as the afternoon showers brought Christmas shopping to a halt in the capital city on Tuesday. – Photo by Sureash CholaiJenelle Williams holds her son Israel, 3, while holding her umbrella to shelter them from the heavy afternoon showers in Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Roger JacobPedestrians navigate the flooded streets to gain access to higher ground on the pavement on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on Tuesday after heavy rainfall. – Photo by Sureash CholaiChristmas shopping in full swing: People were busy doing their Christmas shopping on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday, sparking the first signs of normal commercial activity since the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Photo by Roger JacobMinister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles, (back-row centre) and Member of Parliament for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales (back-row right), posed for a photo with beneficiaries of the Housing and Village Improvement Programme at the Bon Air Community Centre in Bon Air West, Arouca on Tuesday. – Photo by Ayanna KinsaleVictor Melonie gives the thumbs up after receiving his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Wallerfield mass vaccination site on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleRicky Gomes receives his booster shot from medical staff at the mass vaccination site at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai