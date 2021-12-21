Photos of the Day: December 20, 2021

News

HAVING FUN: Three boys having fun at Clifton Hill Beach in Point Fortin, on Monday morning. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

FUN IN THE SAND: Alexandra Forgenie, three, plays in the sand with her mother Andrea Forgenie at Store Bay on Monday. Photo by David Reid -SIT DOWN: Kaitlan Peters and her mother Ardelle, both dressed like Santa’s little helpers, relax at Maracas Bay on Monday. Photo by Angelo MarcelleRELAXATION: George Mundy of the US, reads a book while relaxing at Mt Irvine beach, Tobago on Monday. Photo by David Reid -LAW AND ORDER: Constables Patricia Lalla and Dominic Constantine on a routine patrol to ensure no one was around after 12 pm deadline to vacate the beach in Macqueripe, Chaguaramas. Photo by Roger JacobBEACH STROLL: Tourists Quentin Paris and Camille Bottenwieser, who both arrived in Trinidad in September, stroll along the shore in Macqueripe after taking a dip in the water on Monday morning. Photo by Roger JacobSCANT: Only a handful of people were at the Clifton Hill Beach facility on Monday, the first day of the reopening of beaches. Photo by Marvin HamiltonLET’S DO THIS: A man in a wheelchair registers to have his vaccine booster at the SAPA mass vaccine site in San Fernando on Monday. Photo by Lincoln HolderWE DID IT: From left, Shane Heung, Maureen Cabral and David Cabral leave the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain after getting their covid19 booster vaccine shot. Photo by Sureash CholaiRita Cox, 95, is escorted by her children, Al and Maria for her covid19 vaccine booster shot at the Paddock of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Monday. Photo by Sureash CholaiLittle Azzaria Wells gives her father Sunny Pulchan a helping hand at their home in Sobo Village Extension, La Brea on Monday afternoon. Photo by Marvin Hamilton