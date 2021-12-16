PHOTOS OF THE DAY DECEMBER 16, 2021

News

Siblings Jadiya, Aniya and Matius Mc Donald smile for a photo at the decorated gazebo at Woodford Sqaure, Port of Spain on Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

THA Chief Secretary Hon. Farley Augustine engages in conversation with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Sándor Marnix Raphaël Varga van Kibéd en Makfalva, during a courtesy call at the Victor E. Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough on Thursday. – THA Info DeptCustomers have a look at some of the mats on sale by vendors on Charlottes Street, Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleA fruit vendor attends to a customer at her stall inside Excellent City Centre against the backdrop of Christmas trees on Frederick Street in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash CholaiTwo year old Nicana Stewart is fascinated with the bubbles as she tries to cath them while on her father Nicodimus Stewart shoulder outside Tech Access on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleHospital attendant attached to NWRHA assists this wheelchair bound man to an awaiting vehicle at the Paddock of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Roger JacobSkilled labourers use scaffolding to paint the outside wall at Subway in San Juan on Thursday. Photo by Angelo MarcellePM Dr Keith Rowley, back right, chats with the Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce while sailors of the Defence Force perform an excercise routine during the opening of the Morvant Community Swimming Pool at Cedarwood Street in Morvant on Thursday. Photo by Sureash Cholai