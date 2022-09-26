Photos of the day: Budget 2023

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets protesters who gathered outside Parliament on Monday ahead of the budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday photographers captured these images outside Parliament on Monday ahead of the budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Protesters gathered outside the Red House on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain ahead of the budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

“ROWLEY MUST GO!” Many of the protesters gathered outside the Red House shouted “Rowley must go!” ahead of the budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister arrives at Parliament on Monday for the budget reading – Photo by Roger Jacob

Protesters at Woodford Square in Port of Spain on Monday ahead of the budget reading. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

These protesters held a banner showing the divers who lost their lives in the Paria tragedy. The protesters were soutside Parliament ahead of the budget reading. – Photo by Roger Jacob

A protester holds his placard saying, ‘Sign the petition: Return Chagville” outside the Red House on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain on Monday, before the budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein makes his way to Parliament after greeting protesters before the budget reading. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The police kept close watch as protesters gathered outside Parliament on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Police and protesters outside Parliament on Monday before the budget reading . – Photo by Roger Jacob

MEET ME ON THE PAVEMENT: Protesters lined the pavement outside Parliament on Monday ahead of the budget reading. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal greets protesters outside Parliament before the budget reading on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob