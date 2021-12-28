PHOTOS OF THE DAY

News

Two-year-old Najae Briggs holds her toys closely during the Holy Innocents mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Harris Promenade San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

Siblings Tzuriel 2, Rys 3, and Thaniel Bernard 2, along with their cousin Keara Miller show off their toys at the Holy Innocents mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln HolderOfficiant of the Holy Innocents mass Fr. Martin Sirju, blesses Che Rovello 4, during the celebration of the Feast of the Holy Innocents at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Traditionally this celebration is known for the remembrance of the children that were killed by King Herod the Great as he attempted to kill baby Jesus in Bethlehem, and the offering of prayer to all children of the world to guard and protect them from all evil. Photo by Roger JacobCustomers purchase their New Year’s Day fireworks from a vendor on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo by Angelo MarcelleCitizens wait in their vehicles to receive their vaccines at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleZookeeper Christian Blake-Prescott feeds a capuchin monkey at the Emperor Valley Zoo, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna KinsaleBeagchgoers enjoy the sun and sea at Store Bay on Tuesday. Photo by David Reid