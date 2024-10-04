Photos: Intense Israeli attacks on south Beirut leave carnage and terror 

Israel carried out a series of massive air attacks overnight in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, including the international airport’s perimeter.

The Israeli military conducted 11 consecutive raids in what has been described as its most violent attack so far on Lebanon’s capital, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency.

Israeli media reported that the target of the attacks was Hashem Safieddine – a high-ranking Hezbollah leader and possible successor to leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli attack last week.

Neither Israel nor the Lebanese group have commented.

Israel has repeatedly attacked southern Beirut neighbourhoods such as Dahiyeh, a stronghold of support for Hezbollah, since it escalated its conflict with the Iran-backed Lebanese group.