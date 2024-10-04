2 dead, toddler among 3 shot in Malick – Gunplay at preschool Chamber: Budget didn’t address contractors owed after Tobago oil spill MSJ calls for transparency in Clico divestment, Patriotic exclusion from refinery shortlist Receiver picked to seize Dragon Gas payments Bring back the love: Candlelight vigil after Argyle murders Temporary traffic restrictions for T20 matches in Tarouba
World News

Photos: Intense Israeli attacks on south Beirut leave carnage and terror 

04 October 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Israel carried out a series of massive air attacks overnight in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, including the international airport’s perimeter.

The Israeli military conducted 11 consecutive raids in what has been described as its most violent attack so far on Lebanon’s capital, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency.

Israeli media reported that the target of the attacks was Hashem Safieddine – a high-ranking Hezbollah leader and possible successor to leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli attack last week.

Neither Israel nor the Lebanese group have commented.

Israel has repeatedly attacked southern Beirut neighbourhoods such as Dahiyeh, a stronghold of support for Hezbollah, since it escalated its conflict with the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

 

Support us

Related News

09 September 2024

Can Pakistan subject ex-PM Imran Khan to a military trial? 

01 October 2024

Will Indian ammunition for Ukraine strain Modi’s ties with Russia’s Putin? 

16 September 2024

Tribal violence over Papua New Guinea mines kills at least 20: UN 

09 September 2024

Philippine president pledges no special treatment for celebrity pastor 