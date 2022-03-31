PHOTOS FROM SEA 2022

News

SEA students of Bryan Mawr Primary School celebrating with costumed characters at Movie Towne. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Students of the Madressa Al Muslimeen Primary School from Mucurapo enjoy themselves at Movie Towne in Port of Spain after the SEA exams on Thursday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

WE DIDI IT: Students of Maraval RC School after completing the exams. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Standard 5 students of Ascension AC Primary in a relaxed mood at Movie Towne. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

SEA students of Diamond Vale Goverment Primary celebrate the end of the exams. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

GREETING: Keanna Waldron of Sacred Heart Girls RC Primary School is warmly embraced by her mother Angola Baptiste after completing the SEA Examinations on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

PROUD OF YOU: A student gets a hug outside the Sacred Heart Girls RC Primary School after the exam. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

WE’RE DONE: Sacred Heart Girls RC Primary School students wave their SEA examination slips after the exam ended. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

READY TO LIME: SEA students converge at MovieTowne in Port of Spain after completing the exams. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Pupils of St Catherine’s Girls Anglican Primary after the SEA exmaninations on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

LET’S GO: A student with her bouquet of flowers which she got from her parents after the end of the SEA exam at Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

FUN TIME: Naila Alexander, left, and Khalia Davis with the Chuck E Cheese mascot on C3 centre on Thusday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

I LOVE YOU: Tricia Seecharan hugs her daughter Amariah at the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School after the SEA exam. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

OFF YOU GO: A man escorts his son to the SEA exam at the Cunupia government primary school on Thursday morning. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

A KISS FOR YOU: Alicia De Leancey, 12, gets a kiss from her mother Amani Mc Kenna outside the Scarborough Methodist Primary School in Crown Point, Tobago on Thursday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

YOU’VE GOT THIS: Kezaire Smith with her son Ahron Williams as he makes his way to the Cunupia Government Primary School to sit the SEA exams. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

BEST OF LUCK DARLING: Kavita Sooknanan hugs her daughter Roshni as she makes her way to sit the SEA exam at the Cunupia Government primary school. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER