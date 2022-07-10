Photographer Anthony Harris dies after cycling accident

Sports

Sports photographer Anthony Harris – Angelo Marcelle

VETERAN SPORTS photographer Anthony Harris has died.

Harris succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday morning.

Harris’ daughter, Charisse, confirmed her father’s passing on Sunday morning by posting to social media.

“I regret to inform everyone that our loving sweetheart of a father Anthony Harris has passed, we will inform every one of funeral arrangements when they are available. Please understand that we are grieving and kindly give us time to process this loss,” she wrote.

Tributes poured in on social media in memory of the longstanding photographer.

The TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) sent condolences to his family via Facebook.

“We are greatly saddened by this situation and prayer for continued strength. We thank Anthony for his service to the cycling Federation over the years. May he rest in peace!”

Other sport-related media such as Richard Lyder Photography and T&T Sport Diary among others, offered words of support to the family via different social media platforms.

On Saturday afternoon, a family member told Newsday Harris had brain surgery following the accident and was in need of blood. A report was also made to the Belmont Police Station.