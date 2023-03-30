Photo of the Day: SEA Exam Cooldown

News

Pupils from Nelson Street Boys RC School rejoice after completing the SEA exam. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

Smoothie Cheers; Pupils look forward to the Easter vacation with a celebratory cheers at Gulf City Mall in Lowlands Tobago on Wednesday. – Photo by David Reid

Visha Ramcharan 12 and her schoolmate Aaliyah Mohammed from Madras Road Government Primary School had a treat of ice-cream at Chuck E Cheese in Chaguanas on Wednesday after sitting the SEA examinations. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

St. Patrick’s Newtown Boys RC SEA pupils; Jamari 11, Zachary 12 and Kayel 12, enjoy each others company at MovieTowne in Port of Spain on Wednesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Pupils from Nelson Street Girls’ RC School from left, Akila Pompey, Jovanna Jordan, Amelia George, and Dillyann Irving, pose for a photo after they wrote the SEA examinations on Wednesday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Students of Edinburgh Government primary school show their Chuck E Cheese coupons they received after writing the SEA exams on Wednesday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder