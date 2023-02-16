‘PH’ taxi driver on sex charges gets bail

News

File photo

A 45-year-old “PH” taxi driver who is accused of sexually touching a teenage passenger was granted $200,000 bail on Monday.

In a media release, police said the man appeared before Princes Town magistrate Armina Mohammed Deonarinesingh, charged with two offences of sexual touching.

The condition of his bail stipulated that he must not communicate with the teen or her family and remain 20 feet from them. He is also ordered to report to a police station nearest him three times a week and will reappear in court on March 13.

Police said the alleged incidents of sexual touching occurred twice in June 2022. The victim reported the incident to the Child Protection Unit Southern Division. On February 10 the suspect was arrested and was charged two days later by Cpl Thompson.