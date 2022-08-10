PH driver shot dead in Belmont

News

Rassan Richardson

A PH taxi driver was killed on Tuesday night by a fake passenger, who police suspected tried to rob him.

They said at about 8.30 pm, Rassan Richardson was driving along Gloster Lodge Road, Gonzales, when he was shot. The killer ran off and left the dying Richardson near an area called Lover’s Lane.

Richardson is the second PH taxi driver to have been killed in the Belmont Police Station district in the past week.

On August 2 Ricardo Simon was declared dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot in the back while working.

Police reported that at about 10.30 pm Simon was heading east along Hermitage Road, Belmont. After he was shot the 49-year-old, of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille, hit several cars before his car flipped and came to a stop. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have no motive for his killing.