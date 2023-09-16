PH driver among 4 killed over last 24 hours

News

A PH taxi driver, who had reportedly received death threats, was gunned down at the entrance to Prize Plaza, Chaguanas on Friday night.

The driver has been identified as Deron Biggart, 26, of Orange Valley, Couva. He was one of four men killed between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that around 7.50 pm, Biggart parked his silver B-14 at Price Plaza, and got out of his car.

A gunman walked up to him and fired several shots, at point blank range, killing him on the spot.

Videos circulating has shown Biggart, dressed in a black t-shirt and black three-quarter pants, lying in a pool of blood.

Police are also continuing enquiries into two murders in the Arima district. Around 1 am on Saturday, the body of Justin Pereira, 20, was found dead at Dump Road, Arima.

Hours later, around 4.45 am, Josiah James, of Mt Zion Road, Arima, also died from gunshot wounds.

Around 5.20 pm on Friday, 37-year-old port worker Akinni Luke, also known as Skinny, was in a taxi which was blocked on Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont. He was shot but the other passengers, including a five-year-old child his mother and the driver were unharmed.

The murder toll to date stands at 419.