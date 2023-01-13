Petit Valley man shot dead in driveby

News

A 64-YEAR-OLD Cameron Hill man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting near his home on Wednesday.

His name is Farell Toussaint.

Police reports said at about 7.30 pm Toussaint was in the front passenger seat of a blue Nissan Frontier, with Adam Bruce from Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, who was driving the vehicle and Mikado Toussaint who was in the rear passenger seat.

As they got close to LP 66 on Cameron Hill, a black car sped past them. The car turned in the opposite direction and drove past them again, and the occupants opened fire on Toussaint and the other occupants of the Nissan Frontier.

Bruce drove everyone to the St James Medical Hospital, where Toussaint died.

The murder toll now stands at 20 for the year. Around the same time last year, the murder toll was also 20.