Petit Valley man murdered at car wash

News

Akeem Lopez

A Petit Valley man was murdered on Monday afternoon while at a car wash

Police reported that Akeem Lopez, 21 of Spring View Drive, Petit Valley was declared dead on arrival at the St James Medical Complex.

Police said Lopez was at the car wash opposite Valley Harps Pan Yard, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley at about 5 pm with a group of friends when a silver Nissan B14 stopped and a passenger started shooting at him before the car sped off.

Police said the car used was abandoned, It was reported stolen from San Fernando in February.

No motive was given for his killing.