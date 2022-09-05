Petit Valley man gunned down

News

GUNNED DOWN: Nigel “Bulls” Henry, shot dead outside his Petit Valley home on Sunday morning, is seen in this photo posted to social media. –

POLICE say they have no motive for the murder of Nigel Headley of Upper Simeon Road, Petit Valley.

Headley, 45, who was originally from Beverley Hills, Laventile, was gunned down on Sunday morning at his home.

When Newsday visited the area, his immediate family was too distraught to speak with reporters. Residents and family gathered along the pavement leading to his home. A group of men described Headley as a mentor to young men in the community.

One man who didn’t want to be named said, “He was a good one, never in nothing. He was like a father to plenty people up here.”

A police report said that at around 8.30 am, Headley was standing at the front door of his home when the incident happened.

A relative who was at the back, later told police of hearing rapid gunshots and on checking, found Headley bleeding on the ground and gasping for breath. He died minutes later, before medical help could be reached.

His body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Center in St James for an autopsy. Up to press time, no arrest had been made and investigations are ongoing.

Headley was one of at least three men men murdered over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1.20 pm, Garvan Burke, Josiah Holder, David Williams, Anton Selmon and another man only identified as Akim, were in a Kia Cerato along Prosperity Lane, Upper Gonzales, Belmont when gunmen opened fire at them.

The five were all shot and later taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Williams died while undergoing emergency surgery. The others remain hospitalised, up to press time.

Less than five hours later, Carib Street residents reported seeing an injured man on the road. Police found Sherlock “Bandit” Charles, 42, with several bullet wounds to his body. He died shortly after.