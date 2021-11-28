Peru’s president pledges support for those affected by 7.5-magnitude earthquake

The content originally appeared on: CNN

President Pedro Castillo Terrones tweeted, “All my solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the strong earthquake. I have arranged for the ministries and agencies of the executive branch to implement immediate action. You are not alone, brothers. We will support those affected by structural damage.”

Terrones also tweeted that he will be departing shortly to visit the affected areas in the Amazonas region.

No casualties have been reported, but buildings and roads have suffered damage, according to government officials and as seen in videos uploaded by the National Police of Peru.

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in the Amazonas region but was also felt in the capital of Lima and other neighboring towns. It had a recorded depth of 112 km. No tsunami alerts were reported.

