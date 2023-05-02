Persad-Bissessar threatens to sue over PM’s allegation on race, crime

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday threatened lawsuits against the Prime Minister and various media houses for his remarks lumping her together with outspoken pundit Satyanand Maharaj and his colleague who blamed recent robberies in Aranguez on urban youth from the East-West Corridor.

Persad-Bissessar, in a strong statement on Monday, denied ever making such remarks, the day after Dr Rowley insinuated this as he addressed a PNM family day in Toco on Sunday, when he warned against statements that could take Trinidad and Tobago down a road of no return.

She declared, “I have never in my life accused one race of committing criminal attacks against another race in our country. Not lately, not now and not ever!

“Should an apology and retraction not be presented I will be taking legal action against Keith Rowley for uttering those false defamatory statements and all media houses and reporters who disseminated said statements.”

Persad-Bissessar dubbed Rowley “a desperate and dishonest man, whose game is up.”

“Keith Rowley must know that racial tensions can be incited by falsely accusing me of making this divisive statement. It is most irresponsible. It is dangerous and downright nasty politics.

“It is also defamatory of my character and flies in the face of my many years in politics, where I have always celebrated our national unity and our harmonious diversity.” She said the population were not fools but were watching him.

“I want Keith Rowley to know that the lie he told about me yesterday will not stand up in a court of law or the court of public opinion.

“I call upon Keith Rowley to do the right and responsible thing and apologise. He must set the record straight and admit that what was said was false and malicious.”

Persad-Bissessar was extremely concerned at media houses carrying his words without first seeking her response.

“Did these media houses know that that statement by Keith Rowley was false but still persist in disseminating it?”

She said Rowley’s remarks in reference to her had been flatly contradicted by her prior statement on April 27.

Persad-Bissessar quoted herself: “Crime does not discriminate. The victims and perpetrators of crime span all political affiliations, ethnicities, religions, social standings, and income levels. No matter which sector of society we identify with, we must have the humility to accept this fact, put aside emotions and work together for all our citizens.”

She said media houses which call for higher standards in public life must be more responsible in their reporting.

“I, therefore, call upon those media houses who replayed and disseminated Rowley’s false statement ascribed to me to similarly apologise and correct the grievous harm that has been done to my character and my reputation.

Persad-Bissessar urged all not to let the Government’s desperation stir up political strife and hatred, to distract from crime, corruption, laziness and incompetence.

“Meanwhile, our sons and daughters in TT cry out for justice, jobs and the ability to live and work in a functioning democracy.”

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally defended Persad-Bissessar at a UNC briefing at the Opposition Leader’s office in Port of Spain on Monday.

He viewed Rowley’s words as cowardly and obscene.

Rambally said, “She has never throughout her life and presently does not engage in any racial undertones whatsoever.” Persad-Bissessar had led TT’s most inclusive Cabinet ever, Rambally said, and as PM she had invited Rowley to go to South Africa with her for Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

Highlighting Persad-Bissessar’s April 27 statement, Rambally said without giving prominence to the two pundits in Aranguez, she had distanced herself and the Opposition from those statements.

Rambally said the pundit had recently complimented the PM on his recent senatorial appointments, but Rowley had not told that to his Toco audience, nor named Maharaj.

“Dr Rowley must retract his statement and apologise.

“It is Dr Rowley that is going down a road of divisive race tactics.

“A legal team is already being put together. We have attorneys at law volunteering to come forward to represent the Leader of the Opposition in a defamation civil suit against Dr Rowley, should he fail to apologise. So disgusted are persons with his offensive statements.”