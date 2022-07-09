Persad-Bissessar: Sacrifice selflessly like Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha Saturday

News

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged TT to follow the selfless sacrifices of the Muslim community for a better society, in her message for Eid al-Adha.

“As I wish Eid Mubarak to our Muslim community on this special day of Eid al-Adha, I acknowledge the inspiring meaning this auspicious day holds not only for our Muslim brothers and sisters, but for all citizens.”

She said the occasion, also called Bakra Eid, was celebrated worldwide to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah.

“According to the Holy Quran, Allah was pleased with Ibrahim and replaced the boy with a ram, which was then sacrificed by Prophet Ibrahim.

“The celebration of Eid al-Adha, therefore, reminds us that in all our actions, in all our daily activities and in all our pursuits we must obey as well as trust Allah because, in the end, his love for us will always reward us with what is just and beneficial for us.”

Persad-Bissessar said Eid al-Adha is a reminder that while the sacrifices we are called to make may be great or grave, as was asked of Prophet Ibrahim, people must know that Allah’s will is supreme and, like Ibrahim, have faith and always be willing to fulfil them.

“In today’s world of economic hardship, rampant criminal activity, mental burdens, social ills and lack of opportunities, we are called to act like Prophet Ibrahim.

“God in his will is calling all of us as individuals to make sacrifices, great sacrifices which may even inconvenience us for the collective good of our nation.”

Persad-Bissessar said adults should give extra time and effort to protect and nurture youth. The society, she said, should sacrifice its wealth to help those immensely suffering.

“As a nation, we are being called upon to sacrifice our silence and our self-containment to speak out for those who are disadvantaged.

She wished a holy day to the Muslim community and hailed their continued acts of charity to the less fortunate during these celebrations and throughout the year.

“It is my hope that our nation as a whole can utilise this example and follow these selfless sacrifices for the benefit of our society.

“May Allah shower his blessings on you and accept your sacrifices on this holy occasion.”