Persad-Bissessar: Reshuffle a distraction from PNM lies, misdeeds

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Wednesday’s “chaotic scrambled Cabinet reshuffle is simply a symbol of an embattled prime minister drowning in his own lies and evident misdeeds.”

She said a Cabinet reshuffle is a waste of time if Rowley remains as Prime Minister, Paria line minister Stuart Young remains as Energy Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds remains in National Security, and Terrance Deyalsingh as Minister of Health.

“In fact, the whole Cabinet should immediately resign,” Persad-Bissessar said in a news release shortly after the announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle by Dr Rowley.

She said the move came as no surprise.

“This is yet another naked attempt by the Prime Minister to distract citizens from the scandals which have derailed his already collapsing government.”

She listed the recent tragedy in which four divers died while working on a subsea pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25; Rowley’s declaration that he had given information to former Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad in relation to former police commissioner Gary Griffith whose name was on a merit list which was given to the President but rescinded immediately after; and the management of the covid19 pandemic by Deyalsingh as examples of the scandals.

“This desperate action by Rowley will not deceive the citizens of our nation. We will not stop demanding justice for the four deceased divers. We will not stop holding Keith Rowley responsible for his law-breaking actions regarding the PSC.”