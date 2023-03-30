Persad-Bissessar hails Spiritual Baptists’ resilience

News

Spiritual Baptists worship at St Ann’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Mc Bean, Couva. – File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar saluted Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day 2023 by urging the country to support the rights of that faith community, in a message on Wednesday to mark the public holiday celebrated on Thursday.

“As we honour the resilience and perseverance of this community, let us recommit ourselves to supporting their rights and promoting their culture,” she urged.

“As we celebrate Spiritual Shouter Baptist Day, I want to take this opportunity to extend my warmest greetings to all members of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community.

“This day holds great significance for our nation, as it celebrates the resilience and perseverance of a community that has faced countless challenges and injustices over the years.”

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC had had a vital role in helping the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community, saying her party has always championed the rights of marginalised communities and consistently advocated for policies and initiatives that promote equality and social justice.

“In 1996, the UNC successfully advocated for the day to be declared a public holiday, ensuring that the contributions of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community are acknowledged and celebrated by all. As prime minister, it was the government I led that built the first-ever primary Shouter Baptist school and the first-ever Shouter Baptist early childhood care and education school.”

She said the UNC had pushed for greater representation by Spiritual Shouter Baptists in decision-making processes and was committed to preserving and celebrating their culture.

“As we celebrate this special day, let us take a moment to reflect on the challenges faced by the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community, and recommit ourselves to supporting their rights and promoting their culture. May this day serve as a reminder of the strength and resilience of Trinidad and Tobago’s diverse communities, and the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

“Happy Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day!”