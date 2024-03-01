Permits ready for Venezuelan migrants

News

In this 2020 file photo, Venezuelan immigrants line up outside the Immigration Division, Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain.

The Ministry of National Security has said permits have been processed for registered Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago who are part of the Migrant Registration Framework programme.

Collection of permits starts on March 4 and registered individuals can check the ministry’s website for the list of approved permit numbers, with additional updates being posted on the ministry’s social media pages.

Permit collection will take place at the ministry’s Enforcement Unit at Henry Street, Port of Spain, between 8 am and 2 pm.

A release sent on February 29 says individuals are required to bring their previously issued registration card along with a valid form of identification and registrants will be notified through official channels when further approvals are granted.