Performing arts industry mourns ‘musical titan’ Lindyann Bodden-Ritch

THE local performing arts community is mourning musician and music educator Ruth Lindyann Bodden-Ritch, who died on July 16. She is being praised as an excellent pianist who strived for excellence. She was 82.

Bodden-Ritch, fondly called Lindyann, studied music and earned diplomas and certificates at The Royal Academy of Music, University of London, Associated Board of The Royal Schools of Music and the University of Miami School of Music.

She also worked as a senior music instructor at the University of TT (UTT), music teacher at St Mary’s College and Naparima Girls’ High School, as well as at Battle Secondary School and Bell’s Grammar School in England.

She also served as an accompanist for local choirs and soloists, and for ballet at the TT Music Festival and at the Caribbean School of Dancing.

Designer Gillian Bishop posted to Facebook saying the music community in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Lydians choir lost “a brilliant musician.”

Bishop is the sister of late musician, educator and founder of the Lydians Singers Patricia “Pat” Bishop.

She also shared photos and videos from some of Bodden-Ritch’s old performances with the Lydians.

The choir’s official Facebook page said she “(carried) a treasury of wisdom, stories, and experiences that enrich our lives profoundly.

“Her presence was a beacon of guidance and her wisdom a source of comfort.”

Carl Anthony Hines, former musical director at the Lydians told Newsday one of the first things those who interacted with Bodden-Ritch learnt was that “she did not suffer fools.

“This is tempered, I believe, by the second thing I came to learn: She had a well of patience and encouragement if she felt you were earnest.

“As a young musician, she was someone that was great to have in your corner. And in her inimitable way, would routinely give you an intense bouff one minute, and afterwards ready with a word, applause or laugh when the lesson was learnt, and better accomplished.”

He said she was no stranger to excellence.

He said her patience was further evident by her involvement in the Music Festival.

“It was remarkable seeing her patience in playing the same test piece over 30 times for different soloists – sometimes over 50 times…”

He recalled a time when a girl who seemed overwhelmed on stage got to start over her performance after Bodden-Ritch stopped playing and intervened.

Singer and former general manager at the Lydians Garnet Allen worked with Bodden-Ritch for 20 years.

He said she was a formidable musician and a striver for perfection and excellence.

“She was a stickler for discipline and an encourager. She always helped people to do and give their best at all times.”

He added that while she may have had a stoic front, “Once you got to see her behind the scenes, she was very much down-to-earth and fun to be around.

“But the encouragement she gave was the biggest thing for me. Even when she played for me for for solos, she would just push and be so encouraging.”

The Caribbean School of Dancing also posted to Facebook saying it was sending “its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs Lindyann Bodden-Ritch.

“Thank you, Mrs Ritch, for your contributions to the lives of many teachers and students of Caribbean School of Dancing.”

Pianist Enrique Ali described Bodden-Ritch as a “shining beacon of musical and pianistic excellence.”

In his social media post, he said, “Apart from her superlative talents as a pianist, accompanist and choir director in her own right whilst at St Mary’s College, she almost single-handedly influenced more than one generation of music-loving students to pursue further studies in the field of music.

“Her multi-faceted talents live on in those of us who still practice our music-making with the integrity she instilled in us at such an impressionable age, in our formative years.”

Veteran actor Theresa Hope posted, “Lindyann Bodden- Ritch was a titan of music in this country.

May she rest in peace!”

Her funeral will be held on July 24 at the All Saints Church in Port of Spain at 10.30 am.

She will be buried at the Woodbrook Cemetery.