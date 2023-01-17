Performer Mark Nottingham dies suddenly

News

Mark Nottingham. –

The national creative community is again mourning the loss of one of its own with the sudden death of rapso artiste and theatre practitioner Mark Akini Nottingham on Tuesday.

Nottingham was a founding member of the rapso group Black Lyrics, which also included Darwin Edwards and Arnold “Pinny” Goindhan. The trio formed the band in 1991, and Mark Taylor joined in 1995.

In a 2006 Caribbean Beat article, Nottingham is quoted as saying, “Our sound is defined mostly by our energy. We put into our recording what we want people to visualise.”

Nottingham was involved in theatre for over 25 years, working with many of the leading theatre companies in TT. He starred in productions such as The Breaking of Lord Harris; Run Fuh Yuh Wife; Wild, Wild West Moorings; Beauty and the Beast; Man with a Dirty Mind; Kabi Kuchi Kabi Gam; Cinderella; Grease; Sex in the City; Ménage ah Wha; Choo Kong and Penny Tell It As It Is, Death at a Funeral, Why Did I Get Married, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and Ti Jean & His Brothers among others.

Many people would recognise him from the local soap opera Westwood Park, where he played the part of Kenroy. The production on its Facebook page said, “We are at a loss for words. Thank you for years of entertainment. Sincerest condolences to your family and friends.”

Nottingham was also a director, teacher, filmmaker, studio producer, and was involved in TV and web series productions. He hosted a documentary series highlighting the development of the people at the Youth Training Centre and has been an adjudicator for The International Soca Monarch Competition.

He was a teacher by profession, having taught at Barataria Anglican Primary and CEO and founder of Urban Jungle Entertainment.

Nottingham leaves behind his wife Jameelah, children, family and friends.