PEP’s Alexander on PDP Trinidad launch: More political parties needed

PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander speaks with reporters at the party’s Park Street, Port of Spain office on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

Political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander has welcomed the launch of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Trinidad office. He says more diverse political options were needed to improve the country.

On Sunday, political leader of the PDP Watson Duke launched the Trinidad branch of the political party and called on the public to support for good governance and transparency.

At the launch, Duke also ruled out the possibility of any partnership with other political parties saying, “The PDP does not believe in coalitions. They have not worked and they leave a sour taste in the mouths of the people after they are formed.”

Responding to these remarks during a media conference at the PEP’s Park Street, Port of Spain office on Monday, Alexander said more political parties were good for TT’s democracy as it would give more variety to the population.

“The two-party system doesn’t work for us, so the more parties that can contest gives the public more options to choose from.

“We’ve said long before Watson Duke put feet on the ground in Trinidad, we are fighting these elections alone and we welcome him saying the same because there are other people who have been named as being political leaders but may have no political party.

“What you need to fight an election is a party, and all of the people who want to contest elections for government in TT should demonstrate the ability to mobilise people and build their political party long before they come talking about being prime minister.”

For her part, PEP chairman Felicia Holder said she agreed with Alexander and vowed that the party would continue to advocate proper governance and representation for all.