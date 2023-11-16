PEP makes changes after Alexander resigns

News

Former political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander – Photo by Jeff Mayers

In the wake of the resignation over the weekend of its founder and political leader, Phillip Edward Alexander, the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) has annoucned a change in its executive.

A release on Tuesday said the change will redefine the future of the party. Effective immediately, PEP will be led by deputy political leaders Marissa Persad, Akil Camps, and Limma McLeod Wilkinson. Oversight of the party will be led by its chairman Felicia Holder. This team will maintain control until a new political leader is elected.

The PEP release encouraged all current financial members to consider this as an opportunity to become the new face of PEP.

Nomination for the upcoming elections is set to commence on February 19, and will conclude on March 18. The election will take place one month after nomination closes.

This window, the release added, presents a crucial moment for PEP as it adapts to the evolving needs and aspirations of the people it aims to serve.

A person is eligible to nominate themselves for the post of PEP political leader if they

1) have been a PEP member in good financial standing for at least one year and;

2) reside in TT (and have been doing so for at least three consecutive months prior to the date of the election).

“The party looks forward to engaging with its members, supporters, and the wider public during this transformative period. The party remains committed to openness, inclusiveness, and constructive dialogue as it charts a new course for the benefit of all of TT,” the release concluded.

For more information contact via phone or e-mail at [email protected].