People of Praise launch food bank, life centre in Arima

Residents of Mausica Lands, also known as Jones Town, take away food items from the People of Praise Food Bank and Life Centre, De Gannes Street, Arima, during its launch on Friday. – Angelo Marcelle

Over 50 people turned out to collect packages at the launch of the People of Praise Community Food Bank and Life Centre in Arima on Friday. Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire said the NGO had been granted the lease to its land for 199 years.

Speaking at the launch at the community’s property on De Gannes Street, Casimire said the People of Praise have been a pillar of the community in the east.

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles said the opening of the food bank and life centre was the crystallisation of work which had been done in the community over the years.

“The pandemic is calling for a different approach. This structure is addressing the issue of sustainability and the need for food on a regular basis. The establishment of the centre also acknowledges that the government and business community cannot do it on their own.”

Beckles said during the pandemic, she had visited homes where both husbands and wives had lost their jobs.

“People who would not traditionally ask for help are asking for help. I go to different communities and some people ask why I’m distributing hampers in those communities because people assume that because you have a decent house and a car that you’re not in need. This pandemic is showing us otherwise.

“Therefore, establishing a facility where people can actually come comfortably to a space that has a reputation of fairness and understanding the needs of the people is what we need in Arima. So Brother Garcia and your team have the full support of my office.”

From left: Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, People of Praise community moderator, Santa Rosa RC Parish Priest Fr Steve Duncan and Arima Mayor Cagney Cassimire, cut the ribbon to officially open the People of Praise Food Bank and Life Centre, at De Gannes Street, Arima, on Friday. – Angelo Marcelle

She urged people to think carefully about what they donated in terms of quality, especially as the issue of nutrition was now more important than ever.

“I want to urge those who are donating to think carefully of what you are donating. Don’t donate because I don’t want this. We have a tendency to donate what we reject rather than say, ‘This is something special to me and I’m donating it because I believe I’m giving it from my heart.’

“Try and give things of quality so that people who come will benefit from that genuineness of what you give.”

Moderator Winston Garcia said the food bank and life centre would enable the People of Praise Community to move its ministry of service to the marginalised and the underprivileged to a new level of sustainability.

“I hope you and the wider community of concerned people will help us to do four things: donate – regularly and generously to this food bank and life centre so that we never run out of food, clothing, and other essential items for those in need; gather – gather together our best energies, our creative imagination, our time, talent, and treasure, for the survival of authentic human development of our surrounding communities; share – share our time, talent, and treasure, to help to meet the basic needs of at-risk families for food and other basic items so that those most in need would know that there are those in this country that care deeply for them; empower – as a life centre, we want not only to give a fish, but to teach people to fish through regular empowerment and vocational programmes, so that vulnerable groups such as young men and single parents can become entrepreneurs and train to make an honest living for themselves and their families.”

Residents of Mausica Lands, also known as Jones Town, receive food items at the official launch of the People of Praise Food Bank and Life Centre, De Gannes Street, Arima on Friday. – Angelo Marcelle

The People of Praise Community is an ecclesiastic community of the parish of Santa Rosa, Arima, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain.

Garcia said people who wanted to donate could call 667-1544 to drop off their items at their preferred time. People wanting to access the food bank and other programmes can call the same number and they would be informed when the next donation was scheduled for.

“We focus on the basics: rice, flour, oil, milk, sugar, salt, baking powder, tinned foods, survival foods. We started doing hygiene packs for ladies, because sometimes its difficult for some people, so we’re doing that starting this month. We also have children’s party bags because it’s Christmas, as we can’t do our normal children’s Christmas party, but we will try to bring some cheer to the children.”

The food packages given out on Wednesday contained basic items as well as vegetables, children’s items and party bags. The organisers said they prepared 100 bags for distribution.