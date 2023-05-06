Pensioner shot dead at Palmyra home

News

A pensioner was shot dead at his home on the outskirts of San Fernando on Friday night.

Dead is Selwyn “Papi” Boxie, 69, of Tarouba Link Road in Palmyra.

Police said at around 8 pm, a man called out to Boxie as he sat on a chair in his living room.

As Boxie emerged, the gunman shot him several times before escaping in a waiting car.

Boxie was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Ste Madeleine and other Southern Division police, as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) officers, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive, and no one has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.