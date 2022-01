News

File photo

Police are investigating the theft of $160 in cash, a cellphone and documents from a 68-year-old Manzanilla man in Arima on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was walking on Hollis Avenue, Arima, at around 12.30 pm when a man with a gun approached and demande his cash.

After stealing the man’s belongings the bandit ran away.

The man made a report to the police.