Pensioner robbed of bag of cash, phone

The Croisee in San Juan. File photo / Sureash Cholai

A pensioner was robbed of $4,000, a smartphone an ATM and ID cards on Friday afternoon in San Juan.

Barbara Abdool, a 78-year-old businesswoman, was walking east along 1st Street, San Juan when a man of African descent, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a face mask jumped out of the front seat of a silver Toyota Fielder wagon and grabbed her handbag with the money, a Samsung A03 and other personal items.

The man escaped in the waiting car along 1st Street.

PC Eastman is continuing investigations into this matter.