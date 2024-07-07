Pensioner dies in San Fernando accident

News

Fire and EHS officers at the scene of the accident in which Gerard Dumas, 67, died. The accident occurred along Sutton Street in San Fernando, on July 6. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

A 67-YEAR-OLD San Fernando man is dead following an accident along Sutton Street on Saturday afternoon.

Newsday understands at around 2.30 pm Gerard Dumas, of Green Acres, was driving along Sutton Street towards Cipero Street when his SUV collided with several cars parked on the side of the road near Club Nock causing his vehicle to flip.

Marvin Waldrop was walking along the street and witnessed the incident.

https://newsday.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1720339108.mp4

“I heard the revving of the vehicle. When you look back, I realised something was wrong,” he told Newsday.

He said some patrons of the nearby bar ran to Dumas’ aid but weren’t able to save him.

“They break the glass and drag him out but he was already dead.”

First responders on the scene speculated the man may have had a heart attack while at the wheel but an autopsy would be needed to confirm this.