Pensioner beaten, robbed in Arima
A 68-year-old man was beaten and robbed while at his Arima home on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was at home off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arima, at around 2.50 pm when three gunmen walked into his yard and announced a robbery.

The bandits beat the man and tied his hands and feet with electrical cords.

The men stole his cellphone, television set and his white Nissan Bluebird Sylphy.

The man eventually freed himself and called the police.

Officers from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.