Pennywise robbery leaves six dead – Police kill 4 bandits after 2 guards killed, 2 wounded

Police and crime scene investigators process the crime scene of a murder and attempted robbery at Pennywise Plaza, La Romain on Monday night. – Marvin Hamilton

POLICE are investigating a shooting and robbery at Pennywise Plaza, La Romain on Monday evening.

Reports say around 5 pm, three private security officers, two men and one woman, were shot by bandits while driving out of the Pennywise compound during an attempted hold-up. The men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Police were called in and were able to intercept the getaway car a short time later and there was a shootout.

After a chase during which the men abandoned the getaway car and stole another vehicle, police eventually cornered them in an abandoned house.

When the smoke cleared after another exchange of gunfire, police said four bandits were found dead and three AR-15 rifles were recovered.

Newsday could not confirm whether any police officers were injured in the shootout.

The police said the security officers were transporting money in an unmarked white van. As the van left the car park and turned onto La Bel Air Road, a white car pulled in front of the van, blocking it.

Five men got out and began shooting at the van. The gunmen opened the van’s back doors and took a bag with an undisclosed sum of cash before returning to the car, which sped off.

All three security officers were hit and the two men (identified as Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Baptiste) died, while the woman was fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Monday night. They were said to be employed with Allied Security Services Ltd.

In a public statement on its social media pages on Monday night, Pennywise Cosmetics Ltd expressed sadness over the incident.

“The board of directors, management and staff would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.

“Due to these circumstances, our La Romain Plaza branch will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) as a sign of respect and so that our staff may get some time to focus on their mental health.”

Police are continuing investigations.(With reporting by Laurel Williams)