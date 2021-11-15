Pennywise relocates to Lower High Street, San Fernando

News

CUT: San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, centre, cuts the ribbon on Monday to open the Pennywise San Fernando store at its new outlet on Monday. PHOTO BY LAUREL WILLIAMS

PENNYWISE Cosmetics Ltd in San Fernando, relocated on Monday to Lower High Street with director Satyam Paladee saying the previous location on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, Upper High Street had outgrown itself.

“This has better facilities for both my workers and customers. It is bigger and more comfortable for everyone. That last location was no longer up to our standard,” Paladee said at the newest location at a building which was formerly Imperial Plaza.

“This is not the biggest, but the best we could have got in this area. The top of High Street is a congested area, and for us to get this (location), it’s a miracle.” Due to the pandemic, there was a simple and brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Paladee said company officials initially got an offer to buy a nearby building.

“We were not interested in that one, and the owner happened to own this one too. Initially, this building was not for sale. But about two or three weeks later, he decided to sell it,” Paladee said.

“Out of the blue, he said he was prepared to sell. Everything happened so quickly. It must have been because of some higher power. We carry over 16,000 products here.” He did not disclose the cost of the property.

Staffers increased from 60 to a minimum of 100, he said. He expects the company to hire more workers for the Christmas season as demand for products grow.

Brand ambassador Nalini Edmund at the Nestle’s Nestum stall in Pennywise. PHOTO BY LAUREL WILLIAMS

He said Pennywise has been and would continue to follow all covid19 public health guidelines, especially to avoid crowding in-store.

Paladee said, “The hardest part would be for customers to stand outside and wait to come in to shop. We have everything in stock.” He said Pennywise’s prices are the most competitive in the country which is why customers have stayed loyal even in the midst of economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

“When people are struggling, they come to Pennywise because here, they get great value at very affordable prices and so, they can save a dollar,” he said. There are ten Pennywise stores spread throughout the country.

Store manager Vindra Persad said the public’s response to the new location on High Street was better than expected. She said customers were appreciative of the new atmosphere.

Standing near the pharmacy, Persad said the former location had a “makeshift” air about it. In 2016, a fire broke out at the then Imperial Plaza, destroying several businesses.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello was at the store on Monday to welcome customers. He complimented Paladee and his family for investing in San Fernando.

“They are showing confidence in us and the city of San Fernando would obviously reciprocate,” Regrello said.

“This is a proud moment not only for San Fernando but in terms of how it is going to impact on the economy, employment, and all other positive factors.” Regrello assured that security measures are in place for customers in San Fernando.

Regrello said, “We (city corporation) have ongoing meetings with both the municipal and TT police service. There would be improved patrols, and the army would be out on the first week in December.”

He said with the State of Emergency coming to an end on Wednesday, this means business hours would be extended.

Brand ambassador Nalini Edmund introduced customers to three new Nestle’s Nestum (chocolate, strawberry and Vanilla cinnamon) cereal for children 24 months and up which are sold by Pennnywise.

Edmund said, “Adults can also use it too to make smoothies. The customers like the additional flavours knowing that they can also use it to make drinks for themselves.”