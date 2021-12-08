Penal man shot dead outside friend’s home

News

Karl Callender –

A Penal man was shot dead on Tuesday night when he went to visit a friend who lived a nearby.

Karl Callender, 39, of Charlo Village, died on the spot at Mathura Avenue, police said.

Police said residents heard gunshots at about 11 pm and called for help.

The friend was in the shower when Callender arrived and escaped unhurt after the shooting, police said.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III found Callender’s body at the side of the house.

Police said in December last year, Callender faced a Siparia magistrate charged with two offences of robbery with violence.

Callender’s murder is the latest of four killings at Mathura Avenue since last year.

On April 12 last year, Visham “Baby Sham” Ramdeen, 35, was shot dead near the family’s home. His death came three months after he was released from prison, where he served 17 years charged with murder.

Two months later, Wellington “Zorro” Davidson, 52, and his friend Shazard “Boyie” Mohammed, 29, were playing cards at a friend’s home where gunmen shot and killed them on a couch. The owner was asleep in a bedroom and escaped unhurt.

Davidson, the father of four, lived at Penal Rock Road in Penal.

Mohammed, a construction labourer, lived at Lowkie Trace in Penal.

No one has been arrested.