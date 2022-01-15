Penal man killed in cross-median crash

News

File photo

Another cross-median accident has claimed the life of a driver.

Police said around 7.30 am on Saturday, Andy Francis Lewis, 37, of Penal was driving along the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he lost control near the Papourie overpass in South Trinidad.

Lewis’ green Nissan Tiida crossed the median, flipped and landed on the southbound lane of the highway.

Lewis, of Dil Mohammed Trace, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Last Saturday, the driver of a car died after he collided with a seven-seater taxi under the Claxton Bay flyover in another cross-median accident.

Police said Farley Quintal was driving his Nissan Wingroad station wagon south along the highway when he lost control of the car.

The number of people who died from road fatalities now stands at four for the year.